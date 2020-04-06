Prep Hoops: Ryan Arrowood Named New Head Coach at Rio Grande, Travis Tarr Takes over at TVCS

Teays Valley, WV – (WOWK-TV) – Ryan Arrowood was always cut out to coach in the college ranks, but going back to where it all started makes this a dream scenario.

“I love the purity of small college basketball and I love the purity of small college basketball I want to coach at the University of Rio Grande for two reasons. One I went there, two there is no other history in College Basketball like the university of Rio Grande so it’s a pretty special thing.”

With Arrowood going to Rio for good, Assistant Coach Travis Tarr has been promoted as Lions New Head coach

“When coach made his announcement the first question was, “Is the program going to continue” and that one statement showed me how important this program is to not just Tayes Valley Christian School, but to the community that surrounds it. To the community to business leaders to the host families to take care of our kids.”

Tarr has been on the TVCS coaching staff for quite some time, so the expectations still remain very high.

“We build a winning tradition here over the past 5 years, build a national brand top 25 in the country there’s not a lot that I need to change you know we got 100% of our scoring coming back so we stand in a really really good spot.”

While Arrowood’s new team is only 45 minutes away, he says it’s the relationships he’s formed with the community that he’ll miss the most.

“I’m going to miss going to Kroger and people saying hey coach and it was a really special place and I hope they can all go with me. I hope they make the short trip up 25 to come to see some great basketball at the University of Rio Grande so if we made those relationships that I think we have those aren’t going to leave they are just going to change a little bit.”