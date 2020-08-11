Trump ‘surprised’ Biden picked Harris for VP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s “a little surprised” that his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, has selected Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Trump told reporters at a White House briefing that Harris “was very disrespectful to Joe Biden” during the Democratic primaries, and said “it’s hard to pick somebody that’s that disrespectful.”

He’s also noting that Harris ”did very poorly” when she ran for the nomination — she dropped out in December — and says, “That’s like a poll.”

Trump is trying to paint Harris as too far left, saying she wants to raise taxes, slash funds for the militarily and ban fracking. He’s also noting her tough questioning of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation hearing.

Trump says, “She was my No. 1 draft pick and we’ll see how she works out.”

Biden’s campaign announced his decision to pick Harris as his running mate earlier Tuesday.

Trump last month had said she would be “a fine choice.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence is welcoming his Democratic rival to the race.

Speaking in Arizona, the Republican used the opportunity to attack the Biden-Harris ticket.

“As you all know, Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have been overtaken by the radical left,” Pence said. “So given their promises of higher taxes, open borders, socialized medicine and abortion on demand, it’s no surprise that he chose Senator Harris.”

Pence plugged the Oct. 7 vice presidential debate, scheduled to take place in Utah. “So my message to the Democratic nominee for vice president: Congratulations. I’ll see you in Salt Lake City!”