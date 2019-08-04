President Trump grants disaster declaration request for flooding in eastern WV

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK)- Governor Jim Justice announced today that parts of eastern West Virginia have been approved to receive federal funding for recovery efforts after flooding in June.

President Trump approved the request, issuing a Presidential Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance in Grant, Pendleton, Preston, Randolph and Tucker counties.

“I’m very thankful to President Trump for recognizing the extent of the devastation we had with recent flooding and for offering his support and the country’s support in our ongoing recovery efforts,” said Governor Justice in a release on Saturday.

Both of West Virginia’s U.S. senators also responded to the declaration. Senator Joe Manchin thanked the President, while Senator Shelley Moore Capito wrote on Facebook “So glad to see President Donald J. Trump approve our request to deliver funding for the #WV communities that were affected by the recent flash floods in our state. “