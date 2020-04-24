President Trump takes to Twitter to endorse WV Gov. ‘Big Jim’ Justice

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – President Donald Trump supports and offers his “total and complete endorsement” of Governor Jim Justice in the 2020 Republican Primary Election for Governor, according to the Jim Justice for Governor campaign.

The president offered the endorsement on Twitter Thursday. The president’s tweet read:

“Governor Jim Justice is a tremendous fighter for the incredible people of West Virginia. Big Jim is strong on life, the Second Amendment, and building the wall! With Governors like Jim, America will recover and get back to business. Jim has my complete and total endorsement.”

West Virginia’s primary was moved to Tuesday, June 9.