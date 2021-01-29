PRESS RELEASE: Nexstar Inc. to host exclusive statewide telecast of virtual town hall with West Virginia governor Jim Justice and the state’s vaccine task force on Feb. 3 at 7:00 p.m.

Governor and Top State Officials to Address Statewide Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution

Nexstar Brings West Virginia Communities Together via Television Broadcast and Streaming Online Video

CHARLESTON, WV (January 29, 2021) – Nexstar Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc., (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that it will host an exclusive live virtual Town Hall meeting with West Virginia Governor James Conley Justice II and the state’s vaccine task force on Wednesday, February 3rd at 7:00 p.m. ET. The governor and top state government officials will address the state’s response to the current Covid-19 pandemic and vaccine distribution efforts across West Virginia. Due to restrictions on large gatherings, the one-hour virtual Town Hall will take place at the studios of WOWK-TV (CBS) in Charleston, West Virginia, and bring viewers in communities across the state together via live television broadcast and streaming video.

The television broadcast will be hosted by Mark Curtis, WOWK-TV’s political correspondent and anchor of “WV Live Tonight,” and will air exclusively on five Nexstar stations serving West Virginia, including WOWK-TV (CBS) in Charleston, WDVM-TV (Ind) in Hagerstown, Maryland, WTRF-TV (ABC) in Wheeling, WV, WBOY-TV (ABC) in Clarksburg/Weston, WV, and WVNS-TV (FOX) in Bluefield/Beckley, WV. The broadcast will also be carried live by WFXR-TV(FOX) in Roanoke, VA. Local viewers may also access a live-stream of the Town Hall online by visiting their local Nexstar station’s website (see table below for list of participating stations and station website links).

The Town Hall will open with Governor Justice providing the latest information on the state’s response to the pandemic and distribution of the coronavirus vaccine and be followed by a fifteen-minute question and answer session between Governor Justice, the state’s coronavirus task force, and Mr. Curtis. The broadcast will conclude with approximately forty-five minutes of questions submitted by viewers around the state. Viewers can pose a question to the Governor or any of the show’s guests via a variety of social media platforms using the hashtag #vaccinatewestvirginia.

“Nexstar and its television stations across the state are committed to serving the interests of the local communities in which we are located by delivering exclusive local news content that enables every West Virginian to make informed decisions about the state’s coronavirus vaccination efforts,” said Tim Busch, President of the Broadcasting Division of Nexstar Inc. “We are proud to harness the combined resources of our local station operations that cover all counties throughout the entire state of West Virginia, to bring this important live telecast directly to our viewers. We are grateful to Governor Justice, his staff, and the members of state’s vaccine taskforce for giving us this opportunity, and to the outstanding local communities we serve across West Virginia for their continued viewership and engagement.”

West Virginia Governor James Conley Justice II Virtual Town Hall Television Broadcast and Live-Stream

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET

WOWK-TV studios

Hosts: Mark Curtis, Merrily McAuliffe, Rob Macko

Guests: Governor Jim Justice, Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, Dr. Clay Marsh, Dr. Ayne Amjad, Bill Crouch

Town Hall will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social WOWK-TV CBS Charleston www.wowktv.com @WOWK13News WDVM-TV Ind Hagerstown www.localdvm.com @WDVMTV WTRF-TV ABC Wheeling www.wtrf.com @WTRF7News WBOY-TV ABC Clarksburg/Weston www.wboy.com @WBOY12News WVNS-TV FOX Bluefield/Beckley www.wvnstv.com @59News WFXR-TV FOX Roanoke, VA www.wfxrtv.com @WFXRNews

Note: In addition to the live television broadcast, viewers may also access a live-stream of the Town Hall online by visiting their local participating Nexstar station’s website.

