Prestonsburg woman injured after being struck by vehicle

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – One woman was transported to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Prestonsburg, Kentucky Saturday evening.

According to the Prestonsburg Police Department, fire and police were dispatched to North Lake Drive near a KFC and Speedway for a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Prestonsburg resident Casey Jones was traveling northbound when David, Kentucky resident Mary Logan walked in front of the vehicle. Logan was airlifted to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Police officials say she was conscious and alert at the time of transport. Her condition is unknown at this time.

There is no foul play suspected and no charges are expected to be filed.

