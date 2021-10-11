Price is Right Live Contest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Monday, Oct. 11, the state is reporting a total of 1,4670,267 (+2,936) total cases since the start of the pandemic, leading to 75,581 (+114) hospitalizations and 9,680 (+12) ICU admissions. A total of 6,371,474 Ohioans — 54.51% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 1,806 from the previous day.