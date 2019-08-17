Princesses gather at public library in Huntington for a tea party

Huntington, W.Va. (WOWK) About 400 little princesses, and even some adults, gathered at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington Saturday morning for a tea party.



The Princess Tea Party is an annual event at the library that has been going on for 17 years.

During the two hour gathering, families get to listen to a princess story, play educational games that have a princess theme to them, and at the end of the day have a little tea party.

Children’s librarian, Stacy Bond, who came up with the idea for the Princess Tea Party, said the purpose of the project is to not only to get children interested in reading, but to get kids to come to the library more often and understand that its a fun, safe place to be.

“We have lots of book displays about princesses. . . so getting them in here with things they are passionate about. . . and they get to have fun while they are here,” said Bond.

Justin McElroy, who attended the event for the first time this year with his five-year-old daughter Charlie and younger daughter Cooper, said he was really impressed with the event.

“I really like all these kids getting to spend time together with books and educational stuff, and getting to see there is a whole bunch of different princesses is really cool”.

Bond also said that she thinks princesses are good role models for kids because they are, “kind, smart, brave, and independent”.

The Princess Tea Party is a free event held by the library, and it is held once a year in mid-August.