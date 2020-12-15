Princeton woman sentenced to 20 years in child porn case

BLUEFIELD, WV (AP) — A Princeton woman has been sentenced to the maximum 20 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute child pornography.
Prosecutors say 43-year-old Elizabeth Kaye Haway of Princeton also was ordered to pay $42,900 in restitution to the victim, a girl who was five years old at the time.
Haway’s sentence will start after she completes a prison term for her conviction in state court for charges including first-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse involving the same child.
Co-defendant Randall Peggs of Wheeling pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 11, 2021.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.