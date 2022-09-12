CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s been over a month since an anti-abortion bill was introduced into West Virginia Legislature. Progress on the bill has been paused, but pro-choice advocates are asking for a decision.

“Either take the right of way or don’t take it away, but take a stand and let us know what’s going on with our own bodies,” said Kristen Olsen, pro-choice advocate.

On Monday night, pro-choice advocates rallied outside the Governor’s Mansion, where the annual legislative cookout was happening.

“I’m just hoping that we can change people’s minds to see the importance of it and to really just change hearts and minds,” said Jessica Kinder, pro-choice advocate.

Back in July, the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate passed slightly different versions of an anti-abortion bill. They were supposed to negotiate a new version, but it was stalled because of Legislative recess.

Both sides weighed in on the topic today.

“We’ve just got to work out the details. We’ll see what ultimately comes of that,” said Del. Daniel Linville, (R- Cabell). “I’m not sure yet on how those discussions are continuing, but they are happening, and we’re going to work to save the lives of as many unborn children as we can.”

“I hope that things remain in limbo and that abortion is still accessible in west Virginia,” said Del. Kayla Young, (D-Kanawha). “It’s vital for people to make their own health care decisions, so I hope that that stays, which is what the current situation is.”

For this bill to move any further through legislature, both the House and Senate have to appoint members to a conference committee to discuss changes made by the Senate.

The Senate has not announced if they will be meeting this week to discuss the abortion bill, but the House announced that they will be meeting tomorrow at noon to return to the abortion issue.