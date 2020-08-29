Pro-wrestling themed restaurant opens in Campbells Creek

CAMPBELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK) After finding out his temporary layoff had become a permanent layoff J.L. Kyle decided it was time to re-invent himself.

Friday Kyle and his wife opened Squared Circle Burgers in Campbells Creek.

“The cheeseburgers have been the most popular,” he said, hours after they opened their doors officially. The day started with a full parking lot and customers lined up to try the creative menu with a pro-wrestling theme.

“Today is a culmination of several months and several thousands of dollars invested to get this restaurant open finally,” he said.

He was laid off at his job working in an automotive plant right as the country was just beginning to deal with the impact of COVID-19. He has a degree in Information Technology. But starting this restaurant has been his dream.

When Kyle first went public with this idea some on social media spoke up to say it couldn’t happen, especially during a global pandemic. But he said he just stayed focused on the future and opportunity.

“There’s always going to be people who are negative about things,” Kyle said. “But sometimes you just have to ignore them and pay attention to people that are positive.”

Right now they are looking for more wrestling, boxing, or MMA memorabilia to display in the dining area. You can find out more about the hours and the menu on their facebook page.