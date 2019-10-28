Proctorville family gives back to community with 5K run.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- The 2nd Annual Hope for Heidi 5K run was held at Ritter Park in Huntington on Sunday.

In 2017 Heidi Adams was diagnosed with a brain tumor, and she had to undergo surgery to remove it, as well as, undergo chemotherapy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Ryan Lake and his friend Alan Maynard started the 5K fundraiser last year to help the family cover their medical and travel expenses. ​

​”Its tough. Right now thinking about it you don’t want to see anybody go through it. You don’t want to see a child go through it, and you definitely don’t want to see a friend’s child go through it,” said Lake.

​Today four -year-old Heidi and her full head of red hair are doing well, and so is her family.​ In fact she ran in the 5K on Sunday, to delight of family and friends. ​

​”Hearing her voice, seeing her excited, it gave me chills talking about it. It puts a smile on your face, ” said Lake.

Heidi’s mother Megan said her daughter is doing really well and Heidi has a scan on Wednesday to see how her Phase 1 Trial is going, and hopefully its going well.

​Now the family from Proctorville wants to give back to one’s who helped save Heidi’s life.​

The proceeds from this year’s 5K run will go to Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, where heidi had her surgery, and the Ronald McDonald House, who supported the family during Heidi’s treatment. ​

​”They (Ronald McDonald House in Columbus, Ohio) let us stay there for free every night. They don’t provide every meal, but most of the meals,” said Boyd Adams, Heidi’s father.

M​ore than 100 people came out on Sunday, and the family is still amazed by the support they are getting from the community. ​

Heidi said its, “Awesome” to the laughter and smile of her parent. ​

​The family said they plan on doing another Hope for Heidi 5K run next year, and Heidi plans to have her running shoes ready​.

​Heidi said she plans on trick or treating this year and plans to dress up as Rapunzel.