PROMISE Scholarship applications lag as deadline approaches

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Higher education leaders in West Virginia are concerned because significantly fewer students are applying for the PROMISE scholarship this year. The application deadline is less than a month away.

State education leaders are trying to reach students any way they can. They are marketing through Instagram videos and even TikTok to remind students to apply for the Promise scholarship.

“We are in a deficit right now,” said the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s Senior Director of Financial Aid Brian Weingart. “We are down about 4,000 PROMISE applications compared to the same time last year.”

High school student Taylor Glancy is ahead of the game.

“I have turned in my FAFSA and my PROMISE application as well because my parents have been pressing me to make sure I get this done since the beginning of the year,” Glancy said. She said it isn’t surprising that applications are coming in slower than previous years.

“People may not feel that they have that same support that normal seniors do,” she said. “We cannot come in and see our counselors on a normal basis especially those people that are e-learning.”

Since students returned to in person learning Weingart said there has been a jump in the applications.

“I mean obviously the pandemic has played a role in terms of our students not being in school,” he said. “In the past counselors have been able to have students in the classroom and take them into the computer lab all at the same time.”

As the deadline approaches education leaders are stepping up marketing efforts even more offering prizes for students who complete the FAFSA and the PROMISE application.

Glancy says it has been a tough year for everyone.

“We are so overwhelmed with our course work and other obligations that we have not been able to actually sit down and fill out a lot of this stuff,” Glancy said.

The PROMISE deadline is March 1. For a link to apply click here.