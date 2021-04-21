Protect your plants! Freeze and frost possibilities over the next two nights

(WOWK) – The weather has been, simply put, wild! Mid 70s on Tuesday didn’t make us enjoy the 30s and 40s with snow on Wednesday morning!

So yeah, we’re not a fan.

Here’s what to expect. In some places on Thursday morning, we’ll have a light freeze or a hard freeze. This could damage some sensitive plants that you might have already put in the ground or a pot or planter. You’ll need to either cover them up, bring them inside or prepare to lose them.

Friday could actually be trouble due to a frost. Thursday morning the wind will be strong enough that a frost can’t develop. That’s not the case on Friday where the temperatures combined with virtually no wind will created the ice crystals on the cars, grass and plants.

Helpful Hint: If your plants get frost on them, spray a water hose on them right before or just as the sun starts to hit them. Because it's not the ice that's the problem...it's the rays of the sun, magnified by the ice crystals that burn the plants!

This colder than normal event is not unusual but it sure isn’t welcome! We expect to be in the low 60s Friday through Sunday with an incredible warmup next week into the 80s!