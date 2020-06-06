Entire Buffalo Police Emergency Response Team resigns in support of suspended officers

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – The entire Buffalo Police Department Emergency Response Team has resigned from the team after the suspension of two officers involved in a caught-on-camera shove that left a man bleeding on the pavement Thursday.

That’s a total of 57 officers.

The mass resignation is a show of support for the officers who are suspended without pay after shoving 75-year-old Martin Gugino in front of Buffalo City Hall.

They are still employed, but no longer on ERT.

#BREAKING: I’m told the entire @BPDAlerts Emergency Response Team has resigned from the team, a total of 57 officers, as a show of support for the officers who are suspended without pay after shoving Martin Gugino, 75. They are still employed, but no longer on ERT. @news4buffalo — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 5, 2020

Mayor Byron Brown responded saying the city is aware of these resignations.

Here’s his full statement below:

“The City of Buffalo is aware of developments related to the work assignments of certain members of the Buffalo police force. At this time, we can confirm that contingency plans are in place to maintain police services and ensure public safety within our community. The Buffalo police continue to actively work with the New York State Police and other cooperating agencies.”

“If they resigned, I’m exceptionally disappointed by it because it indicates to me that they did not see anything wrong with the actions last night,” Poloncarz said after being asked about the ERT Team resigning.

New York State Police said they are aware that the Buffalo Police Emergency Response Team resigned, and will be adding additional troopers in the region.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories