Friends and family of Treven Frazier continue to protest for answers

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – On September 18th, someone discovered Treven Frazier’s body in a creek in Ceredo, West Virginia. Since then, the Ironton man’s family and friends have been searching for answers.

Sunday afternoon, a group of Treven’s friends, as well as his mother and aunt, protested up and down the streets of Ironton.

The group previously protested near Camden Park, nearby where Treven’s body was found. According to Frazier’s mother, even with the information they were given, they still have several questions.

Treven’s mother Wanda Frazier says they will continue to protest as a “last resource to get answers and to find out what really happened to Treven.”

