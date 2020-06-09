IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Ironton residents took to the streets Monday evening bringing in more than 200 protestors.
The community-run, peaceful event, with the help from the Ironton police blocking off some roads, was set up to honor George Floyd, the man who dies in police custody. Floyd wasn’t the only person protestors were honoring.
Protestors also honored the late US Navy veteran Guy Thomas who was found underneath an Ironton Police cruiser after being dragged for several blocks back in 2008. Thomas’ family and friends attended the protest and spoke on his story and his legacy he left behind.
I was about 13 years old whenever the accident happened. I remember being here 12 years ago walking the same path, well almost the same path that we walked 12 years ago.Rob Pemberton, Thomas family friend
The protest rally included a march from the 2nd and Madison Street Park to the Ironton City Building. The next peaceful protest in Ironton is scheduled for from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020, near the Ironton River Bank.
Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Ironton residents stage peaceful protest
- Everything you need to know about George Floyd’s Houston funeral today
- Ohio man arrested after bullet strikes person in passing car
- Did you forget to mail-in your absentee? You still have options
- ‘Project Help’ partnership to increase recovery access in Kanawha County
- Two men will serve federal time after Huntington drug investigation
- Ohio man takes police on lengthy low-speed chase with broken axel
- Police: Woman arrested for assaulting officers, inciting riot, supplying rocks during protests
- Charleston Councilwoman discusses deeper problems on the West Side
- Ashland, KY commissioner resigns after son’s controversial Facebook post