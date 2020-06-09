Ironton residents stage peaceful protest

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Ironton residents took to the streets Monday evening bringing in more than 200 protestors.

The community-run, peaceful event, with the help from the Ironton police blocking off some roads, was set up to honor George Floyd, the man who dies in police custody. Floyd wasn’t the only person protestors were honoring.

Protestors also honored the late US Navy veteran Guy Thomas who was found underneath an Ironton Police cruiser after being dragged for several blocks back in 2008. Thomas’ family and friends attended the protest and spoke on his story and his legacy he left behind.



Ironton protestors remmber Thomas Floyd during protest rally. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

I was about 13 years old whenever the accident happened. I remember being here 12 years ago walking the same path, well almost the same path that we walked 12 years ago. Rob Pemberton, Thomas family friend

The protest rally included a march from the 2nd and Madison Street Park to the Ironton City Building. The next peaceful protest in Ironton is scheduled for from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020, near the Ironton River Bank.

