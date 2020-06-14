Peaceful protest held along Ohio River in Ironton

Protests

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – Black Lives Matter” rallies continue as protestors have gathered along the Ohio River in Ironton today protesting against police brutality.

13 News reporter Lane Ball is there now and will have more on the rally at 11 p.m. on 13 News Weekend Edition.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories