Peaceful protest held along Ohio River in Ironton

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – Black Lives Matter” rallies continue as protestors have gathered along the Ohio River in Ironton today protesting against police brutality.

13 News reporter Lane Ball is there now and will have more on the rally at 11 p.m. on 13 News Weekend Edition.

Protestor against police brutality on the Ironton riverfront. So far, the protest has been peaceful.



Find out more at https://t.co/gynROBu6at and on the 13 News app! pic.twitter.com/vLblRjsWeu — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) June 14, 2020

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories