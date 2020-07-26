GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – Another peaceful protest underway today — this time in Carter County, Kentucky.
The East Main Street entrance off Kentucky Route 7 was blocked off for protestors against police brutality. The protest, like many across the country, was inspired by the death of Breonna Taylor along with others killed in police-involved incidents.
Even though no violent actions were taken, the protestors were greeted with area residents who were heavily armed. One man who was against the protest says they are trying to prevent violence in their city.
“You know, these places are getting destroyed and this is what I would consider my home county and I’m just making sure that that doesn’t happen,” Carter County resident Chris Mocabbee said.
Carter county authorities say there have been no reports of injuries during the protest.
We will bring you continuing coverage as the afternoon’s events unfold.
Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Tracking the Tropics: Breaking down Hurricanes Hanna and Douglas
- Board changes school’s name from Robert E. Lee to John Lewis
- Marshall’s Brenden Knox continues to pick up preseason honors
- St. Georges, Red Stars come up empty in NWSL Challenge Cup final
- COVID cases spike toward 6k in West Virginia
- Beshear to take additional steps in Kentucky’s COVID fight
- Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 84,073 cases, 3,307 deaths
- Peaceful protest held in Grayson, KY
- New WV Power Manager still missing Baseball
- Juvenile seriously injured after West Portsmouth crash