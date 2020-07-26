Peaceful protest held in Grayson, KY

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – Another peaceful protest underway today — this time in Carter County, Kentucky.

The East Main Street entrance off Kentucky Route 7 was blocked off for protestors against police brutality. The protest, like many across the country, was inspired by the death of Breonna Taylor along with others killed in police-involved incidents.

Grayson, KY BLM protest https://t.co/vhAyxtJkEt — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) July 26, 2020

Even though no violent actions were taken, the protestors were greeted with area residents who were heavily armed. One man who was against the protest says they are trying to prevent violence in their city.

“You know, these places are getting destroyed and this is what I would consider my home county and I’m just making sure that that doesn’t happen,” Carter County resident Chris Mocabbee said.

Carter county authorities say there have been no reports of injuries during the protest.

The BLM protestors have moved up Main Street. A group of armed individuals surrounding them with a barrier of police officers between them. pic.twitter.com/9F7EfuP2zX — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) July 26, 2020

We will bring you continuing coverage as the afternoon’s events unfold.



Photos by 13 News staff/Lane Ball

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories