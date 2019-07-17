Public health officials warning to prepare for mosquito season

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – With mosquito season in full swing, public health officials want residents to take precautions when going outside. Mosquitoes can carry the West Nile virus as well as La Crosse encephalitis which can be spread to humans with a single bite.

Kamilah Asafa is a nine-year cancer survivor and she credits that to being more mindful of the chemicals she puts in and on her body, including mosquito repellents.

Kamilah is also a missionary, visiting Costa Rica often, so she understands the importance of protecting herself and her family.

“I think just because I’ve been exposed to things that are a little more extreme, I don’t worry about them as much, but I definitely still take precautions,” Asafa said.

There are some steps one can take to prevent mosquito bites. The Cabell-Huntington Health Department explains it’s best to wear long, loose, light-fitting clothing, use a repellent with at least 20-percent of the chemical known as DEET, and get rid of any standing or stagnant water that you see.

As for the viruses, some of the symptoms include fever, headache, confusion and stiff neck. If you start to experience any of these contact your doctor immediately.

Kamilah doesn’t use a chemical repellent but she does use a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control. It’s a mixture that includes eucalyptus.

“They are all natural, plant-based,” Asafa said. “They are pure therapeutic-grade, and when we do the mix-together they will repel ticks and mosquitoes. It’s lemon grass, a citronella blend as well as eucalyptus, cedarwood, peppermint and lavender.”

Health officials also note West Nile and La Crosse encephalitis is not spread by casual human contact.