Public input wanted on improvements for urban areas of US 60 and US 23 in Kentucky

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) – Making sure your drive is safer is one reason the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is taking suggestions on what needs improved.

Allen Blair is the public information officer with KYTC and he says transportation engineers want to know which urban areas along US 23 and US 60 in Boyd and Greenup counties are impacting drivers.

“Regardless of city limits, we’re kind of looking at the urbanized area of 23 and 60, including city streets, too,” Blair said.

Blair says the KYTC is looking at what can be done both long and short-term. He says the engineers are going to take the suggestions, as well as, traffic data and use that information to create a projects list.

Officials say they realized not everyone can make it to the open public meetings hosted by KYTC, so they’ve created an interactive, online map were you can make suggestions from your computer or laptop.

Blair says if you notice someone has already mentioned a problem you have, you can still put your suggestion in, too, so officials can tell how big of a problem it is.

“We’re just asking for the public to come and say where are those areas that we need to look at and what do we need to do to help you in your drive,” Blair said.

