Public library to offer books in the mall by end of June

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) A mall isn’t the place you’d normally think of going to check out books or do research for a project. But starting this summer that is where book lovers will find their favorite reads.

Progress is well underway when it comes to moving the Charleston branch of the Kanawha County Public Library to the second floor of the Charleston Town Center.

“It is a lot of hard work but I think we are getting there,” said Kanawha County Public Library Director Erika Connelly.

Things are starting to come together inside the new space. A crew is focused on every detail while getting the framework in place and the books in order.

“I feel like we are half way,” Connelly said about the move. “A lot of the office furniture has arrived and been assembled a lot of the shelving and books are now getting on some of the assembled shelves.”

Right now there are moving trucks outside of the main library building. The building will be gutted in the renovation so everything has to go.

They’ll be moving about 20 percent of the collection to the mall. The rest will go to storage.

As for employees and services they plan to continue operation as normal just in a much smaller space at least for the next 18 to 20 months while the renovations are underway.

“We are going to be much closer than we normally would have been in the bigger library. So we’ll get to see some workmates that may have been on a different floor. But we all plan to be here and operating as a fully functioning library,” she said.

They are hoping to have the space in the mall open by the end of June 2020.

One challenge they are trying to work out is book drop offs and returns. They are currently looking for ways to offer that service without patrons having to park and come inside the mall.