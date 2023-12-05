CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Public Service Commission is considering a proposal to increase water bills for 591,000 customers in the state.

West Virginia American Water is requesting an additional $41 million from their customers on future water bills. It would mean a 22% rate increase for customers, and some people could end up paying approximately $20 more per month. But first, the Public Service Commission has to approve the company’s request.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The commission held a hearing at their Charleston location Tuesday to cross examine the water company’s proposal, and determine if a rate increase is necessary. Hearings could continue for an additional day or two.

Robert Burton, the president of West Virginia American Water, says the investments would go towards replacing aging infrastructure.

Residents like Bryan Smith say the last thing they want at this point in time is a higher monthly water bill.

“I live on a fixed income,” Smith said. “I have three kids, two of them still living at home. So no, I can’t afford an increase. I can’t afford another penny to anybody outside my household.”

A spokesperson with the Public Service Commission tells 13 News that a decision to increase water rates would not be announced until sometime next year.