Putnam County Animal Shelter lowering euthanasia rates

Putnam County, W.Va. (WOWK) – Putnam County Animal Shelter has been working over the past 2 years to lower their euthanasia rates. As of 2018, they now have a save rate of 80% for dogs and 60% for cats. This is a large improvement from the once 20% save rate.

The animals are taken up north to states such as New York and Ohio to be put up for adoption.

So far, the shelter has rescued 1300 animals. They are working to continue to get those numbers to rise.

Jon Davis, Chief Humane Officer at Putnam County Animal Shelter, says the goal for this year is to have a save rate of 90%.

The shelter is working to put as many animals on the trucks as they can.