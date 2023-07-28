PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Commission is looking to fill several positions at the embattled Putnam County Animal Shelter, including that of chief humane officer.

The county’s chief humane officer has been on administrative leave following the launch of an investigation into a case of a dog being mistakenly euthanized.

When asked Friday night if there had been a change in personel at the shelter Putnam County Commisson President Andy Skidmore told 13 News “we don’t disucss personnel” but did say they were hiring for a few positions.

In addition to a cheif humane officer, the post says they are also looking to hire two animal control officers and two part time kenel tehcs.

Resumes are due on August 25.

Earlier this week the Putnam County Commissioners established several new guidelines for the shelter including creating a board of directors and creating by-laws.

At the meeting Tuesday commissioners also went into executive session. They did not release any information following the session, nor did they release specifics about the completed investigation into the shelter. However Skidmore did say Tuesday night they would release more about the investigation at the next commission meeting in August.