Putnam County community addiction prevention meeting

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Putnam County residents came together on Saturday to try and spread awareness on the opioid epidemic.

It’s no secret the mountain state has had a hard battle with addiction. But the goal of today’s meeting was to open up a conversation on how to try and combat the problem.

“We’re just trying to educate people about what’s out there, what they need to be aware of as parents, and what they need to do about it”, says Amy Connelly of Putnam Wellness Coalition.

Law enforcement, teachers and EMS all came together to have a bigger conversation on how to try to help those who are affected by addiction as well as the people around them.

“There’s nobody out here that isn’t directly affected by this whether it be through a family member or financially, we’re all affected”, says Putnam County Sheriff Candidate Bobby Eggleton.

The Putnam County community says meetings like these are so important to open up the conversation on addiction and they hope to have more in the future.