Putnam County fair queens get a royal “send off’ from the community

Eleanor, W.Va. (WOWK) Putnam County is hoping to have one its local women capture the title of Miss West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals for the first time next weekend in Charleston,W.Va.



On Sunday night at the Eleanor Fire Hall the Putnam County Fair Pageant Committee hosted a “Queens Send Off” party for the five young women competing this year. Local community members came together for the celebration and congratulated and offered support for the local fair queens before they head up to Charleston.



At the get together there was good food and conversation, but attendees were also able to offer some words of encouragement to the young women. The pageant committee provided writing paper and envelopes with queen stickers, so family and friends could write heartfelt messages and put them into show boxes dedicated to each of the queens, so they knew their community was thinking of them.



“We are writing little thoughts of love and happy thoughts for them they will be able to read, because it is a super chaotic and stressful weekend for them,” said Maggie Parsons of the Putnam County Fair Pageant Committee.



The five women from Putnam County competing for the title this year are Edainah Young Miss Putnam County Fair, Chloe Bailey Miss Calhoun County Wood Festival, Hattie Fisher Miss Wild & Wonderful Arts & Crafts Festival, Alisa Grady Miss WV Cupcake Festival, and Kayleigh Hayzlett Miss WV Riverfest.



Kayleigh Hayzlett

Alisa Grady

Edainah Young

Hattie Fisher

Chloe Bailey



The women will be competing against more than 90 other women next weekend, and Hayzlett said she is already excited.



“It’s a little nerve racking knowing that I’m competing against 89 other girls that are all equally deserving, and I can’t wait to compete next weekend,” said Hayzlett.



All the women said they like the sense of community that comes with being a local fair queen, but winning the title will afford them the opportunity to win a college scholarship and travel the state.



“It would be cool to travel around the state and visit all the fairs and festivals that I haven’t had an opportunity to see,” said Fisher. “It’s not only the state fair, but you are representing every fair and festival in West Virginia. That would be a very big task but a very big honor as well”.



Young said she has been dreaming all her life to be the state fair queen.



“When I was five- years- old I saw the fair queen, and I was like she is a real queen. . . and as I got older I saw all the smiles that it gave young kids, and I wanted to be able to represent that one day,” said Young.

Grady said her local festival, WV Cupcake Festival, donates the proceeds from their event to the Children’s Miracle Network, and she said winning the title would allow her to build upon all the charitable work she is already doing.



“I have always seen the queens, and it is so much more than just a sash and a crown. There is service involved, and I am very service oriented, and that is why I wanted to try to become a queen,” said Grady.



At the event, women will have to compete in an interview, evening gown, and pageant promotion portion of the contest. Bailey said she is looking forward to the interview portion, because she feels that is where she excels.



The women will be competing January 9 through the 11th in Charleston, and Putnam County has been represented in the contest the last 15 years, but hopefully this is the year they bring home the title.



Parson said Putnam County placed in the Top 15 about seven years ago.

