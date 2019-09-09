Putnam County parade is creating new memories for next generation

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Putnam County’s two-day long celebration of community spirit ended on Sunday, but not before creating some new memories for families

This year marked the event’s 90th, and for some “homecoming” is like a holiday.



“It’s just a time when my whole family comes together. It is like a second Christmas,” said Caleb Kuhl.



The event gathers thousands of people from all over the county and even bordering counties each year, to celebrate community and family



“I have lived here in Winfield all my life, and it brings back a whole lot of family memories for me as a kid growing up,” said Patty Ashworth, chairman Putnam County Homecoming Committee.



However, Ashworth said the annual event originally started out as something else.



“The first ‘homecoming’ celebration was a way to welcome home soldiers who had been fighting in WWII”.



To celebrate “homecoming” this weekend the county had everything from street vendors to inflatables for kids.

It also included a homecoming parade with more than 40 units participating in it, from firetrucks to county homecoming queens.

All of them were smiling, waving, and throwing candy to little kids along Main Street who were watching the parade with their family.



“I guess I am most excited about being in the parade and seeing everyone throwing candy. Every parade I have been to I have always been the little girl waving for candy,” said Rileigh Snavely, Putnam County Homecoming Queen nominee from Hurricane.

Snavely was joined by Mara McGrew (Winfield), Emily Thompson (Poca), and Brookelyn Painter (Buffalo) in the parade and for county homecoming queen.

Painter said jokingly the fun-filled day was a little stressful for her.



“It is pressure. . . because last year Buffalo won, and the year before that Buffalo won”.



However, for many of the families who attended homecoming on Sunday, the celebration was about reliving old childhood memories and creating new ones for their own children

