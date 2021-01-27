Putnam County Sheriff’s Department investigating threatening letters

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after several residents say they received threatening messages in the mail.

The letter was mailed to about 20 people in Putnam County. Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says they’ve launched an investigation with the Postal Inspection Service and intend to file charges against the person or persons who sent them once their identified.

Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Department Facebook

Eggleton adds, “We take it very serious.. Especially in these times where our political environment in this nation is pretty volatile.”

The red ink letters were sent to those who publicly support former President Donald Trump. Even if they weren’t at the riots that took place on January 6.

“They are targeting these people that either have a sign in their yard, or flying a flag. And people are worried about that because they feel that maybe someone has driven by their house or something.” said, Sheriff Eggleton.

The letters were post-marked from an address in Pinch West Virginia. Which Eggleton says was a fake address. Still, the U.S. Postal Service is investigating and the person responsible for mailing the letters could face serious criminal charges. “There’s a criminal charge there of harassment, and that’s a civil rights violation also. The federal system can charge them for that.. Political intimidation is a violation of your rights.”

Eggleton says until they have someone in custody, keep an eye on your surroundings and be aware of any suspicious activity. “Somebody has done a little research. We don’t know how they done it whether they done it through social media, or drive-by’s we’re not sure.”

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.