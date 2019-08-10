Putnam County woman turns death of daughter into good cause

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WOWK) – Kendall’s Heart, a nonprofit clothing ministry, began after Elizabeth Swann had an idea on how to give back to the city of Huntington and the surrounding areas. This came after the passing of her first and only daughter.

“I’m just grateful and blessed to have this opportunity to help my community”, says Swann.

Her daughter lives through the name. She wanted to keep her name alive by doing so in a way that will help others. The clothes, toys, and supplies are completely free of charge and are 100% donated to Swann by connections, networking, and some help from friends and family.

For many who came out to Kendall’s Heart, it was a way to provide for their children’s back to school needs. Some shoppers say access to free clothing helps keep their family afloat.

“Trying to get school supplies, shoes, underwear, or socks even and still have stuff to eat.. you know it’s hard to maintain” says shopper Angela Thompson.

The next Kendall’s Heart will be held Saturday, December 7th from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Milton Fire Department. You can find more information on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/kendalls.heart/.