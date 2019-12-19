Putnam non-profit hosts Christmas open house to spread foster care awareness

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WOWK) – The non-profit, Mission WV, hosts a Christmas themed open house with a mission to find homes for foster youth this holiday season.

Mission WV is an organization that helps people interested in adoptive foster care by taking referrals and then connecting them to local agencies according to their county. It then continues to help guide them through the process making it seamless.

“Open your heart and your family to all ages. Primarily the highest number of youth that we have in foster care right now is older kids, they’re over the age of nine and a lot of times people want to take in the younger kids.” – bECKY wHITE, mISSION wv cOMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST

The open house allows attendees to ask questions, meet with staff and learn more on the foster care/adoption system.

Every year the open house has a door decorating contest with refreshments to encourage people to come and vote for their favorite.

The event runs until 5 p.m. and is located at 168 Midland Trail, Suite 1 in Hurricane, WV (behind the H&R Block).