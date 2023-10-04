KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)- Crews are still working on cleaning up the railroad tracks along Fields Creek Road in Winifrede following the severe flooding that hit eastern Kanawha County in late August.

The track is seven miles long, but Kanawha County Emergency Manager CW Sigman says most of it was washed out by the floods five weeks ago.

A repair crew told 13 News they have been working on cleanup and repairs on the railroad for 20 days, and they still have a few miles to go. The crew supervisor says they will be there as long as it takes.

Many community members say they are on their own as they pick up the pieces of their lives. Elvin Mullens says his childhood home was washed out by the floods, and he still comes back every day to dry it out.

“I grew up here,” Mullins said. “I grew up at this house. There’s a lot of memories, you go in and look and can’t believe the devastation it’s caused on the whole neighborhood and community out here.”

In order for FEMA to step in, the State of West Virginia would have to file an emergency declaration application to the federal government. According to Sigman, that has not happened yet.

Lance Carpenter lives in Winifrede, and says FEMA should get involved to help people like him to get back on their feet.

“To me, this is a disaster,” Carpenter said. “I know this is a small community. It’s not as huge as other places that have been hit. But we’re a community hit just the same. Devastation is the same either way whether it’s one person, 10 people, or a thousand people.”

According to Sigman, about 409 tons of debris have been removed from the county since the cleanup began.