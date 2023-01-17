(WOWK) — A mild break from rain is expected for Wednesday in the WOWK-TV viewing area, but rain will return as rapidly as late Wednesday night into Thursday.

Predictor model output for rain on Thursday morning

Rain will be in the region for the first half of Thursday then things dry out for several hours.

Predictor model output for Thursday afternoon

This round of rain should leave less than an inch of rainfall so flooding is not anticipated.

Predictor GFS Model output for rain

The next significant rounds of rain come into the region on Sunday with a wintry mix possible, changing over to rain before cold air catches the system. See the slideshow below for an idea of what’s to come.

Predictor model output for Sunday morning

Predictor model output for Sunday midday

Predictor model output for Sunday evening

Predictor model output for Monday morning

Predictor model output for Monday morning

Snowfall is expected to be light late Sunday into Monday due to the warmer air and ground temperatures.

Predictor GFS model snowfall output for Sunday and Monday. Melting not taken into account.

Overall temperature trends are above normal to normal. Normal for the Huntington-Charleston area would be about 42 degrees for the afternoon high.

Stay ahead of weather changes any time by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it by clicking on the link directly below.