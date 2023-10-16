(WOWK) — Temperatures will rise slowly this week only to be knocked back down in time for the weekend in the WOWK-TV viewing area.

Rain will exit the region after Tuesday but will come back along and behind a new cold front late Thursday night. Rain will be in the region on Friday then only a few leftover showers will linger into the weekend as seen in the slideshow of the American GFS model below.

Temperatures will rise a little back toward normal then slide back down as a cooling trend begins again.

The weekend once again features some scattered showers especially on Saturday with only the smallest chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the “let’s wear hoodies and sweaters” range.

The next major outdoor event in the area is slated for Thursday night in Huntington when Marshall football squares off against James Madison. The chance of rain is low but is not zero. Fans should pack a poncho just in case.

Meanwhile it’s a great week to get out and look at the increasing amounts of different fall colors among the leaves of the trees in the region. Here’s the latest report but color is increasing by the day and colors do still stand out even against a gray sky.

