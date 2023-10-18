(WOWK) — Rain is set to move back in to the region in stages starting Thursday but given the large number of events, a poncho appears to be a handy thing to take with you.

Thursday features Marshall at home against James Madison in football. While no major steady rain is expected, there can be some gusty showers passing by even as early as 4p.m. Kickoff is 7 p.m. A second round of showers is possible later in the game.

Friday night across the region there can be only a few passing showers left over which could come into play for a few area football games. See the model output below for an idea of the kind of showers that are possible.

Therefore, the forecast for games calls for a poncho just in case. It will also be cooler.

Saturday we have lots of college football starting with a noon kickoff in Athens where Ohio hosts Western Michigan. It’s a cool day with lots of clouds and a small chance of passing showers or sprinkles. Again – take a poncho just in case.

Ohio State fans will have a similar chance of a shower in the afternoon with a noon kickoff Saturday. Same gear suggested.

In Morgantown, WVU hosts Oklahoma State at 3:30 p.m. and once again there is a chance of a passing shower so it would be a good idea to pack a poncho or rain coat just in case.

It’s also a big weekend for area high school marching bands. Saturday features the Governor’s Cup West Virginia Marching Band Invitational at Philip Barbour High School in Philippi. More than 30 bands will be performing there with the chance of a shower drifting in from the northwest. Constant rain is not expected but a towel to wipe off the bleachers and the poncho would be handy.

Another local high school marching band contest will be held for the first time at Riverside High School in Belle where a dozen local school bands will compete starting at 11 a.m. Once again, a poncho may come in handy with the chance of light passing afternoon rain showers.

This could be the peak weekend to get out and see the fall colors on the Hatfield-McCoy trails in southern West Virginia. The rain on Friday will make the trails a bit muddy which is often something riders look forward to.

Also, the third Saturday in October marks Bridge Day when dozens of BASE jumpers will draw thousands of onlookers on the New River Gorge Bridge near Fayetteville. Clouds will prevail and there could be a few passing showers on the day along with some cool temperatures topping out in the 50s so take some warmer gear that is also rain proof. It’s not expected to be a hard rain but occasional afternoon showers are a good bet. It’s also the final weekend for Gauley rafting season and conditions will be the same there as well for river runners.

To go with your poncho, raincoat or umbrella, take the StormTracker 13 weather app with you so you know what to expect next. The best part is: it’s free and you can get it by simply clicking the link directly below.