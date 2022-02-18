(WOWK) — Heavy rain on Thursday into Friday morning has caused flooding on the Ohio and Scioto Rivers and several other area creeks.

Rain fall from Friday and Thursday

Flood warnings that are out are for the slow, steady rise of the Ohio and Scioto Rivers.

Flood warnings for the main stem rivers in the area

Many of the river gauges are well below the flood stage but the runoff from previous rain is expected to continue and water levels are going to rise for the next few days.

Flood information for the Ohio River at Pomeroy.

The rise on the large rivers will be slow but once the rivers crest the levels will go down fairly rapidly.

There is a concern for more rain coming starting Tuesday. Another decent round is set to come Thursday into Friday. This could cause more flooding next week.

Predictor model output of rainfall to come next week

Remember that flooding like this can cover roads well away from the actual rivers themselves in low lying areas where creeks get backed up. If you see water over the road, never drive into that area.

