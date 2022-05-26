(WOWK) — The region escaped severe storms overall on Thursday evening but there could be a strong to severe thunderstorm cell or two that develops on Friday before the unsettled weather pattern starts to move east and we see dry and hot weather take over.

Predictor model output for Friday mid-day with storms heading east

The StormTracker 13 Predictor shows (above) showers and storms developing any time after noon until the early evening either as individual storm cells or as small lines of storms that should diminish rapidly as the sun sets in the region. A few of these may reach severe limits.

Saturday should feature more clouds than sun but by Sunday, high pressure will take over the region and bring us sunshine and building heat.

Surface map projection for Sunday

High temperatures will be just below 90 degrees on Sunday, followed by several days of 90 degrees or warmer as seen in the Predictor model output below:

The next chance for rain and storms after the light shower early Saturday would be next Thursday.

Predictor model output for next Thursday

For those traveling to the Indy 500, the weather looks amazing although hot and windy with mid 80s and gusts up to 20 miles per hour or more.

Those heading to Charlotte for the Coca Cola 600 can look for hot conditions as well minus the breeze. Just plain old hot for pre-race festivities and temperatures falling through the 80s into the 70s in the evening ith dry conditions.

Monday still looks great for the Memorial Day Parade in Ironton, Ohio. Already 80 degrees and getting warmer at the start at 10 a.m.

Stay up to date on weather changes any time by downloading and using the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it at the link directly below.