Rain returns this weekend and a look at beach weather

(WOWK) — A cold front is expected to stall in the area and air in the development of showers and storms on both days this weekend. Saturday starts fairly dry but by the late afternoon and evening, we anticipate plenty of showers and storms.

Predictor model output Saturday afternoon

Sunday we see a repeat performance with late day showers and storms developing but perhaps fewer or even no showers on the northern side of the region.

Predictor model output Sunday afternoon/evening

The rainfall on the weekend could be stout. Current models show more than an inch in some areas.

Model rainfall output through Sunday night

The area is in a marginal risk for excessive rainfall which is another way of saying there could be some flooding issues but it’s the lowest category known as “marginal.” We will keep an eye on things for you.

Excessive rainfall outlook for Saturday

Meanwhile the beaches might be the place to be for fantastic weather on Saturday. The models show a really great and sunny setup.

Predictor model output for Saturday afternoon

Sunday it appears there could be a few scattered showers and storms here or there along the coast. The wettest area looks to be from Virginia Beach down to about Cape Hatteras. From there all the way to Daytona there should not be many storms and not enough to worry about canceling plans to be on the water.

Predictor model output for Sunday afternoon

Here’s some interesting info on why you can see storms near the beach but quite often it’s really nice right at the beach in summer.

