Rain update: where we are and where we are going

(WOWK) — Many StormTracker 13 viewers have told us they’re tired of the rain and they have had about enough. While that can be a matter of perception, it prompted a check of the numbers for rain recently. The graphic below outlines much heavier rainfall in southeast Kentucky and southern West Virginia where 2 to 6 inches of rain has fallen in the last week alone.

Radar estimated rainfall over the last 7 days – July 6-13

As for the short term, the western part of the WOWK area has seen rain but very few people in the eastern part have during Tuesday. The image below is the estimated rainfall between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. There is not much rain left to come overnight, mainly a few scattered showers near the Ohio River.

Estimated rainfall between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday

As for the first 13 days in July, Charleston has seen 2.72 inches of rain which is about half of the normal monthly average of 5.38 inches.

Huntington so far has had 5.29 inches of rain which is already past the monthly normal of 5.08 inches of rain.

Looking ahead over the next 7 days, the Weather Prediction Center is calling for roughly half an inch to an inch of rain in the region with much higher amounts in the Midwest and the central part of the nation.

Estimated coming rainfall between 8pm July 13 and 8 pm July 20

