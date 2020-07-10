Rainelle man pleads guilty to sex trafficking

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Rainelle man was sentenced for charges of attempted sex trafficking of a minor.

Michael Darnell Ramsey, 47, of Rainelle, pled guilty to attempted sex trafficking of a minor. His sentencing was on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Ramsey admitted he was using Snapchat to speak with a 14-year-old he had previously met in person. He said he offered to pay the victim $200 to perform two sexual acts.

Ramsey then went to Greenbrier County on April 3, 2020, to meet with the minor for commercial sex acts. Ramsey was arrested by the police.

“These are heinous crimes,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We are working closely with our law enforcement partners to hold offenders accountable and bring justice to victims. If you are preying on West Virginia’s most vulnerable – we’re coming for you.”

Ramsey faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison. His sentencing is set for Oct. 23, 2020. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

