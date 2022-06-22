CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Raleigh County man was sentenced on Wednesday to two years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release for helping steal specialized equipment at a mine located in Boone and Lincoln counties.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, 51-year-old Charles Stanley admitted to helping others steal multiple pieces of mining equipment from a mine in 2019.

The thefts caused the mine to shut down for two weeks as the mine was unable to function without the stolen equipment, according to the Department of Justice.

Stanley and his associates’ theft resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to the mine.