RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — An addiction recovery group on Saturday held a rally to bring resources to the people of rural West Virginia.

Melissa George started the organization “Breath of Life” to help those with drug addictions in the Ripley area. She has been sober for the last six years because of the support from a mentor who stepped in.

“I had actually been high on meth for four days, and she came to the church, and the church she took me to, they completely welcomed me in,” George said. “They didn’t’ care where I had been or what I had done, and that night I got saved.”

Now, she and other Ripley community members are helping people with addictions find freedom and find resources. They have weekly meetings on Monday nights at the Ripley Pentecostals church.

“We’re just here to love the community, love everyone around here exactly how they are without any kind of judgment,” George said.

Cricket Burdette was 47 years old when she first got help.

“Just rock bottom. I had hit rock bottom I don’t know how many times before, but my soul, I was completely tired,” Burdette said.

She has been sober for a year and is being supported through “Breath of Life.”

“My life did not start until I stopped doing drugs, and that’s the absolute truth. I didn’t know happiness until this,” Burdette said. “God’s got me, and I’ve got that to stand on. I’ll always stand on that. One day at a time.”

Anyone who couldn’t make it to the “Recovery Rally” can still find immediate help through 1-800 Help for West Virginia, where they can immediately be connected to resources and detox centers.