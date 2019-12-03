Rangers search for missing person in the New River Gorge

UPDATE 12/13/19 5:40 p.m.

National Park Service (NPS) confirmed that the missing person is safe. NPS was able to locate the woman with no injuries reported.

ORGINAL STORY: GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — The National Park Service (NPS) has confirmed they are looking for a person who is reportedly missing in the New River Gorge.

Few details are available at this time. According to the NPS Public Information Office, there are rangers combing the area around the Kaymoor Trail.

The name of the person who is missing was not released. There is also no description of the subject available.

The trail is ranked as “hard” by AllTrails.com.

A steep hike down to the old kaymore mine. Then once at the mines you will follow an old mine rail trail through various views, waterfalls and cliffs. Be prepared for the walk back! Alltrails.com

59News is following this story and will have more details as they become available.