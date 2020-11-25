Ravens v. Steelers Thanksgiving night game postponed by coronavirus

PITTSBURGH, PA (AP) The Thanksgiving night game between the Ravens and Steelers has been switched to Sunday because of coronavirus issues with Baltimore.
The NFL announced the move Wednesday, but did not specify a time of game nor which network would televise it.
Previously, it was scheduled for NBC’s prime-time telecast.
Baltimore placed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams.
The Ravens also have been doing team work virtually.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.