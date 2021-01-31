Ravenswood ready to welcome first medicinal cannabis dispensary

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) — The City of Ravenswood is ready to welcome their first medical cannabis dispensary at their old City Hall building after the West Virginia DHHR recently issued permits for dispensaries across the state.

Ravenswood Mayor Josh Miller has a lot of enthusiasm riding on this medical cannabis dispensary coming to Ravenswood’s downtown.

The company has roots in neighboring Pennsylvania, but the operation will be fully grown and sold in the Mountain State.

Antique stores currently line Ravenswood’s downtown but pretty soon they’ll be sharing space with the city’s first medical cannabis dispensary; Mountaineer Integrated Care.

“It’s an exciting time for this area because it’s going to create jobs and it’s also going to create indirect jobs just from that, everything from security to distribution,” said Miller.

Ravenswood Mayor Josh Miller is working on big plans for the city, with updates to the marina, a stadium complex, and six new shops coming to downtown, among them, MIC, with whom they’ve been working with for years, and have held public hearings on.

“People respect that; we put it out there, we were transparent and people responded to that and understood this is going to be a positive for our community,” said Miller.

Besides bringing diversification to Ravenswood’s local economy, they’re also hoping medical cannabis will help curb addiction to opioids, help the senior population and even veterans with PTSD.

Patrick Nightingale with Mountaineer Integrated Care, says West Virginia was a natural place to reach out to.

“Since we had already been active in Pennsylvania, and in the process, we were able to recruit a number of really stellar West Virginia activists Johnnie Mcfadden and Andrew Wilson and brought them onto our team,” said Nightingale.

Mountaineer Integrated Care’s CEO is Kent Hartley who is affiliated with Pennsylvania-based dispensaries Cresco Yeltrah.

Federal law requires medical cannabis not to cross state lines, therefore the product will be grown in Mineral County and sold in Ravenswood.

“One of the things we’re most excited about Ravenswood is how welcoming the community has been, we share the mayor’s enthusiasm and we cannot wait to hit the ground and be the greatest partner for the local community,” said Miller.

Mountaineer Integrated Care hopes to be operational within the next six months.

The DHHR is allowing West Virginians with serious medical conditions to register for medical cannabis starting on Wednesday, February 3rd.