READ THE FULL ORDER: Ohio Stay-at-Home order extended until May 1

READ THE UPDATE: On Monday, April 27, Gov. DeWine laid out the plan to begin to reopen Ohio and the timeline for phase one. Click here for the latest news on coronavirus in Ohio.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine extended Ohio’s current Stay at Home order through May 1, and the new order–with some additions–will go into effect the evening of Monday, April 6.

It was March 22 when DeWine first announced that the Ohio Department of Health would be placing a Stay at Home order for all Ohioans. That order was scheduled to end Monday night, but on Thursday DeWine announced that order would be extended until May 1.

The new order will include new regulations such as retailers setting a number of allowed customers inside, asking anyone traveling into Ohio to quarantine themselves for 14 days with a few exceptions, canceling organized youth sporting events and closing public swimming pools.

Governor DeWine said they will not regulate funerals and weddings, but those two events must not have 10 people or more.

A release from the governor’s office outlined the updates to the new order:

The creation of a dispute resolution process for situations where two local health departments have come to a different conclusion on what is or is not an essential business.

The requirement that essential businesses determine and enforce a maximum number of customers allowed in a store at one time. These businesses must ensure that people waiting to enter the stores maintain safe social distancing.

Direction that travelers arriving to Ohio should self-quarantine for 14 days. Exceptions include persons who live and work in trans-border areas, heath care workers, public health workers, public safety workers, transportation workers and designated essential workers. Visitors are instructed not to travel to Ohio if they are displaying symptoms, excepting in certain circumstances for medical care.

The mandate that wedding receptions be limited to no more than 10 people.

A clarification to close campgrounds with the exception where a camper or recreational vehicle in a campground serves as a citizen’s permanent residence and they are unable to secure safe alternative housing.

The requirement that public swimming pools and swimming pools at private clubs or housing complexes close to prevent transmission of COVID-19. This does not apply to private residential pools.

The clarification that retail garden centers can remain open but should determine and enforce a reduced capacity to keep customers and employees safe.

The closure of day camps for children.

The prohibition of organized youth and adult sports.

The clarification that fishing is permitted if proper social distancing is practiced.

Click here to read the amended stay at home order effective April 6 at midnight.

CLICK HERE to read Governor Mike DeWine‘s current stay at home order here.