‘Reading Resolutions’ for 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – 2020 is right around the corner; and with the new year, comes new resolutions!

The Kanawha County Library is holding a number of different programs to encourage reading. One example: The 20/20 Program.

“It’s just read 20 minutes, for 20 days,” says Mary Cravens, one of the librarians. “We usually do have a lot of people who participate in that especially if one of their goals is to read more, and that’s one of their New Year’s resolutions, so it should be a lot of fun.”

Also, if you visit the library on New Year’s Eve between 11am and 1pm, you can ring in the New Year early; at the ‘Countdown to Noon’ party.

“We’re going to read some books about New Year’s traditions from around the world,” says Cravens.

Free foreign language courses and audio books are also available here, once you sign up for a library card!