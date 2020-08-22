RECALL ALERT: 309 lbs. of smoked sausage products recalled

WASHINGTON, (WOWK) — According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), Oberto Snacks Inc. is recalling approximately 309 pounds of smoked sausage products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

According to a release from the company, the product contains soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. The smoked sausage items were produced on March 21, 2020.

The following product is subject to recall:

3-oz. flexible plastic packages containing “CATTLEMAN’S CUT SMOKED SAUSAGES OLD FASHIONED” with a “BEST BY 21MAR2021 22” date and a time range between 18:35 to 19:15.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. The company says, anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a local healthcare provider.