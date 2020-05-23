Conagra Brands, Inc. recalls frozen food products due to possible foreign matter contamination

WASHINGTON (WOWK) – Conagra Brands, Inc. issued a recall of its frozen Not-Ready-To-Eat Chicken and Turkey Bowl products due to possible foreign matter contamination

The products, produced at Conagra’s Russellville, Arkansas and Marshall, Missouri establishments, include approximately 276,872 pounds of not ready-to-eat chicken and turkey bowl products because the products may contain extraneous material, specifically small rocks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The scope of this recall has been expanded to include Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken Feta & Farro Bowls, Healthy Choice Power Bowls Unwrapped Burrito Scramble Power Bowls and Healthy Choice Power Bowls Turkey Sausage & Egg Scramble Power Bowls produced on various dates.

The products subject to recall include:

9.5-oz cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006006620 and best by date of DEC 01 2020. The product bears establishment number “P-115” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

7.2-oz cartons containing “Heathy Choice POWER BOWLS Unwrapped Burrito Scramble” with UPC 7265500082, lot code 5009002920 and best if used by date of OCT 25 2020. The product bears establishment number “P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

7.2-oz cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble” with UPC 7265500081, lot code of 5009003020 and a best if used by date of OCT 26 2020 on the label. The product bears establishment number “P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

204-gram cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS BOILS ÈNERGIE PETIT DÈJJEUNER TOUTE JOURNÈE Turkey Sausage & Egg White Scramble” with UPC 7265500202, lot code of 5009003020 and a best if used by date of OCT 26 2020 on the label. The product bears establishment number “EST P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

204-gram cartons containing “Heathy Choice POWER BOWLS BOILS ÈNERGIE PETIT DÈJJEUNER TOUTE JOURNÈE Unwrapped Burrito Scramble” with UPC 7265500203, lot code 5009002920 and best if used by date of OCT 25 2020. The product bears establishment number “EST P9” on the side panel adjacent to the lot code.

On April 10. Conagra Brands, Inc., recalled approximately 130,763 pounds of not ready-to-eat chicken bowl products produced on Jan. 23.

The products bear establishment number “EST P115” inside the USDA Mark of inspection.

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655001800 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

9.5-oz. cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre” with lot code 5006002320, UPC code 072655003026 and a best by date of 10/19/2020 on the label.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and also exported to Canada.

The problem was discovered when the firm received additional consumer complaints about rocks being in the products and the firm then notified FSIS of the issue.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-672-8240 or at Consumer.Care@conagra.com. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Daniel Hare, Conagra Brands Senior Director of Communication, at (312) 549-5355.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. EST, Monday-Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories