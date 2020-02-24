Recall: Takata airbags may project sharp, metal fragments at drivers

FILE – This June 25, 2017 file, photo shows TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. Takata is recalling 10 million more front air bag inflators sold to 14 different automakers because they can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel. The recall is the last one the bankrupt company agreed to in a 2015 settlement with U.S. safety regulators. It could bring to a close the largest series of recalls in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

HARTFORD, CT (WTNH) — At least 16 Americans have been killed, and more than 300 individuals have suffered serious injuries caused by dangerous airbags in their vehicles.

Takata airbags have been recalled, impacting tens of millions of vehicles from 19 different vehicle manufacturers and more than 200 models and model years.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, this recall marks the largest and most complex safety recall in U.S. History.

“These airbags are dangerous and potentially deadly,” NHTSA Acting Administrator James Owens said. “If your vehicle is under recall, you should contact your dealer for a free repair. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.”

The airbags may project sharp, metal fragments at drivers and passengers upon deployment, which could result in serious injury or death even in a minor crash.

For more information, residents can visit AirbagRecall.com to check if their vehicle contains the recalled airbag. Free recall repairs are being offered at the manufacturer dealerships.

